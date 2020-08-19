Crumley House holding ‘Donation Days’ online auction in place of cancelled fundraisers to assist brain injury victims

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19 has caused many events in the area to be canceled, impacting organizations like The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone, Tennessee, who have lost their two main fundraising events this year.

Crumley House helps brain injury survivors in the Tri-Cities live their lives to the fullest.

Starting Wednesday, those wishing to help support The Crumley House can get involved in Donation Days.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center’s two major fundraiser events.

The non-profit announced Crumley House Donation Days will take the place of their fundraisers on August 19-21.

The event replaces Crumley House’s Polynesian Beach Party by welcoming general monetary donations and hosting an online auction with the help of regional businesses.

You can view items on the bidding block by visiting Crumley House’s website and clicking on the event banner at the top of the page.

The auction started Wednesday.

Some of the auction items include “staycations, a backyard upgrade, personal training sessions on a virtual format, date nights, an anti-aging package and photo sessions. All the items come from local Tri-Cities businesses.

“In these challenging times, we must strive to push forward and do all we can as a community to maintain our status and functionality as a regional and national leader in brain injury rehabilitation,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director.

