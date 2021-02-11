Crossing pattern: Virginia vaccination rate surpassed Tennessee’s, staying ahead

Virginia’s rate of COVID vaccination started well behind Tennessee’s but has surpassed the Volunteer state’s the past couple of weeks — also impacting Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s COVID vaccination efforts came out of the gate fast in late December and early January, but the state has lagged in administering doses the past several weeks.

The shifting data are clear in comparisons over time between News Channel 11’s Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia viewing area.

They’re also reflected in data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which show that on Jan. 20 Tennessee ranked 19th among the 50 states in percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose. By Wednesday, the state had fallen to 46th.

Tennessee has fallen sharply in the CDC rankings of the percentage of population with at least one COVID dose, while Virginia has jumped.

A four-date snapshot of the percentage in Northeast Tennessee who have received at least one dose of vaccine when compared with Southwest Virginia shows a major shift occurred around the end of January.

The data come from daily updates provided by the Tennessee ((TDH) and Virginia (VDH) departments of health, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Very early in the vaccine effort, Tennessee had gotten a first dose into 2.35 percent of its residents — a rate about 72 percent ahead of Virginia’s 1.36 percent.

The difference was similar regionally, though then just as now the region was outpacing its respective states on both sides of the border. Northeast Tennessee was at 3.48 percent to Southwest Virginia’s 2.15 percent.

A couple weeks later (Jan. 20), Tennessee had reached 4.46 percent with at least a first dose. Virginia was at 3.40 percent — the gap having narrowed some to a 31 percent margin for Tennessee.

Per the CDC, those figures put Tennessee 19th best out of the 50 states for percentage of population having gotten the first dose. Virginia ranked 39th at that point.

That pattern held until the beginning of February, when Virginia’s vaccination efforts surpassed Tennessee’s. By Feb. 4, had reached 9.1 percent with a first dose compared to 7.4 percent for Tennessee.

In two weeks, Tennessee’s total had increased by 64 percent while Virginia’s had risen by 168 percent.

By Wednesday, those figures were 10.9 percent in Virginia and 9.1 percent in Tennessee.

Federal supply not the cause

CDC data include how many vaccines have been distributed to each state per 100,000 population, and the difference between Virginia and Tennessee doesn’t nearly account for the discrepancy.

What those data do show is that Tennessee’s not gotten as many of its distributed vaccines administered as Virginia has.

As of Wednesday CDC reported Virginia having 18,268 vaccines distributed per 100,000 population compared to 17,939. That’s an edge of 1.8 percent for Virginia, with the Commonwealth ranking 37th among states and Tennessee ranking 42nd.

But the CDC reported Virginia has administered 76.1 percent of the vaccines it’s been distributed, compared to 68.5 percent for Tennessee.

As a result, Tennessee’s percentage of people with at least one dose — according to the CDC — ranked 46th among the states at 8.45 percent as of Wednesday. Virginia’s 10.84 percent ranked 7th.

Largely because of its early success, Tennessee still remains well ahead of Virginia in the percentage of people fully vaccinated. The state currently ranks 12th in that important statistic at 3.92 percent per the CDC and 4.34 percent per TDH.

At 2.88 percent per VDH and 2.90 percent per the CDC, Virginia ranks 37th in percent of its population fully vaccinated.

News Channel 11 reached out to TDH Thursday morning with several questions surrounding the trend.

Spokesman Bill Christian said the department was pulling together answers but they hadn’t been received as of 4:45 p.m. Christian did say weekly supply to the state had risen to 100,000 doses, from 93,000 the week before.

This is a developing story.