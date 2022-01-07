COVID test trial highlights workers’ dilemma as cases skyrocket

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ebenezer Bacon searched for a COVID-19 rapid test but couldn’t find one. Wrestling with the idea of waiting hours, possibly days, for test results and missing work, she said she was lucky when a friend offered her a rapid test.

“I felt like I let my team down. That’s how I initially felt,” she said.

As a fully vaccinated person, Bacon said she felt protected from severe disease but realized that she could still be infected. Though it didn’t make it any easier when her test came back positive.

“It really does upset me that I put myself in the situation where we’ve been so understaffed, our whole team has, and we continue to be understaffed and now one of – I feel like a key player – has gotten herself in a situation where now she’s positive for COVID and I’m out for five days minimum.”

Bacon is a manager at a service industry business in Johnson City. Staff shortages in the service industry are nothing new, but with omicron spreading at unprecedented rates, workers like Bacon are feeling the pressure to call out sick and get tested.

“If I hadn’t been able to get a test, especially with the weather where the weather made it to where the health department closed down at 3 yesterday and then a two-hour delay today, and I’d already been scheduled to be at work,” Bacon said. “I would have chalked it up and went in to work.”

The pressure to get tested and the guilt weighing heavy on those who test positive, she explained, was ever-present in her mind this week.

“It’s easy for you to walk into the type of job that I do and be very angry with what’s going on today and not having enough staff, and people not wanting to come to work because they know it’s going to take them time to get health care or they’re sick and they’re scared, and all the rules that we must follow in order to even put them on the floor. So there’s a lot of hangups. A lot of bottlenecks,” she said.

Thankfully, Bacon said her friend was able to buy her a rapid test from a nearby drug store and deliver it to her house. But she said she shudders at the thought of not having gotten a test.

“Knowing that I was going to have to step out for the mandatory five days that CDC says right now and the stress that it was about to be on the company, it makes, it was really hard to stomach yesterday.”

Bacon on Friday walked News Channel 11 through the plan had she been unsuccessful in obtaining the rapid test.

“Today I would have got up and stared down the barrel of already two hours of the health department delaying opening, then me really second-guessing, ‘are my symptoms strong enough? Does this really warrant for me to miss work?’ And I would have went in,” she said.

Bacon said she feels fortunate to have been able to access a rapid test.

“A lot of people that I work with are, don’t make as much money as I do,” she said. “Their ability to go get health care or have a neighbor that has a rapid test or have the accessibility that I had, they don’t have that at all, and I’m working right next to them, like in very much close proximity.”

Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels told News Channel 11 that the hospital system and other community partners like ETSU Health have expanded testing options as omicron spreads through the region.

He said emergency departments are filling up across the nation with people who experience minor COVID symptoms but cannot find a test anywhere else, causing a massive backlog.

“The unnecessary ER visits continue to be a big concern for all health systems, including Ballad Health,” Runnels said. “Burdening our emergency departments with minor care or patients showing up for testing continues to be a concern. This is why we’re working very hard to try to make testing as available as possible within the resources that we’re provided.”

He said the barrier to Ballad offering more testing is the availability of supplies.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep those at a level that will allow us to test as many people as quickly as possible,” Runnels said.

He added that the hospital system expects an even larger increase in cases over the coming weeks as the region is only just in the very early stages of the omicron surge.

“The shift to predominantly omicron has occurred sometime in the last seven days so there’s a lot of data points that we’ll have 10 days, two weeks, or three weeks from now with regard to patient behavior with their illness and the severity of illness that we just don’t have here regionally yet,” he said.

Regardless of whether you need to take off work or isolate yourself from loved ones, Runnels said it’s the best option when you have flu-like symptoms.

“This is probably the most infectious communicable variant that we’ve seen of omicron. So even with mild symptoms, you could put others at risk who you care about: your friends, your family. And so, you know, keeping yourself away from other people when you have symptoms and to know what’s going on is very, very critical,” he said.

In Virginia, Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard told News Channel 11 that PCR testing is available to anyone free of charge at any health department.

She explained that PCR test result turnaround time for the health department has been 24-48 hours, tending closer to 48 hours.

“With the increase in tests, it does seem like results are taking a little longer to come back. This will probably be a somewhat fluid situation in the coming weeks as the increase in testing may increase the turnaround time for the labs,” Forbes Hubbard said.

She added that in the next few weeks if you feel bad, seek out a test.

“The best thing for all sick individuals to do is to stay home until they are well, regardless of the cause of their illness. The silver lining is that evidence from other countries indicates that this surge should be relatively short-lived compared to delta,” Forbes Hubbard said.

In the event a person does obtain a rapid test as Bacon did, Forbes Hubbard suggests they also seek out a PCR test. She also had some other tips for those getting tested.

“If you receive a positive result on an at-home test, you should consider yourself positive and begin your isolation (and quarantine for household members or close contacts, if appropriate). Typically, we tend to recommend following up a negative rapid test with a PCR if someone is symptomatic, but the positives can be treated as positives, especially in the presence of symptoms,” she said.