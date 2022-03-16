NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate dropped by another 52% last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.

Between Sunday, March 6 and Saturday, March 12, the seven-county region saw 283 new cases compared to 591 new cases reported in the week prior. Last week’s new case total was the lowest since mid-July — when cases were rapidly rising as the Delta variant had begun taking hold in the region.

The region’s seven-day case rate has dropped 97% since Jan. 26, when it peaked at 9,053 new weekly cases amid the Omicron surge. To put it in context, Sullivan County, home to almost 160,000 people, reported 281 cases in a single day on Feb. 14. Less than a month later, the entire region of 505,000 people reported an almost identical total for a whole week.

COVID-19 community spread rates have declined more than 90% over the past several weeks and are just a quarter of their level two weeks ago.

After reaching record levels in late January and early February, COVID test positivity rates have plummeted to their lowest level since July 20.

The decrease — along with a continued drop in COVID hospitalizations — is likely to send most if not all Northeast Tennessee counties into the medium or even low “Community Levels” now defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That measure takes into account new case rates, but also new COVID-19 hospital admissions and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.

Ballad Health officials told News Channel 11 Wednesday the system had 130 COVID inpatients, which is the lowest total since early August and down 24 from their latest report March 12.

Using the CDC’s former thresholds that were based solely on rolling seven-day case rates per 100,000 population, all seven counties’ community transmission rates have dropped below the “high transmission” threshold, something that hasn’t happened in quite a while. Two counties, Johnson and Washington, have even dropped to “moderate” transmission rates.

Another sign of Omicron’s retreat is the percent of tests that register as positive. That measure stood at just 7.1% for March 6-12, the lowest it had been since July 20.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).



One-week change in community spread rate by county:

Carter: down 50%

Greene: down 46%

Hawkins: down 43%

Johnson: down 88%

Sullivan: down 56%

Unicoi: down 50%

Washington: down 46%

There have been 149,302 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 56 last week, however, only nine of those deaths actually occurred last week. The reamining 47 deaths happened in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.

So far, there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee this month.

There have been 2,331 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count stood at 723 on Saturday, the lowest active case count since late July.

Active cases peaked on Jan. 29 with 13,607 reported.

Vaccinations

As of today’s update, 256,649 people, or about 50.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 315 new vaccinations over the past week, down 23% from the previous week period and down 53% from about a month ago.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 149,302

Inactive/recovered: 146,246

Deaths: 2,331

Active cases: 723

Carter County

Total cases: 16,416

Inactive/recovered: 16,002

Deaths: 323

Active cases: 91

Greene County

Total cases: 21,992

Inactive/recovered: 21,538

Deaths: 360

Active cases: 94

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,585

Inactive/recovered: 16,190

Deaths: 300

Active cases: 96

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,132

Inactive/recovered: 5,017

Deaths: 88

Active cases: 27

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,622

Inactive/recovered: 44,694

Deaths: 687

Active cases: 240

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,147

Inactive/recovered: 5,023

Deaths: 93

Active cases: 31

Washington County

Total cases: 38,408

Inactive/recovered: 37,782

Deaths: 480

Active cases: 144