KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – When hundreds of residents contracted COVID-19 during late 2020 outbreaks, death stalked the halls of area nursing homes with brutal regularity.

Dr. Marta Wayt was in the thick of it all as the medical director for Wexford House in Kingsport, where 105 residents contracted COVID in a late fall outbreak and 23 of them died.

Wexford House Medical Director Dr. Marta Wayt.

“That was absolutely the most frustrating and challenging emotional event in my medical career,” Wayt said of the facility’s weeks-long battle that reached its nadir in December 2020.

The virus re-entered the Ballad Health facility’s halls this winter, as it did in well over a dozen Northeast Tennessee long-term care facilities, but the results have been far different.

As more than 1,000 Northeast Tennesseans have died during the Delta and Omicron variant surges, only 16 have died in long-term care facility outbreaks — fewer than 2% of the total. By contrast, when the region marked its 1,000th COVID death on Feb. 24, 2021, 304 of those deaths had occurred as a result of long-term care outbreaks, or more than 30% of the total.

Many long term care residents died in COVID-19 outbreaks in the @WJHL11 region c. late 2020/early 2021. With high high vas rates the delta and omicron waves have been different. I'll have a story shortly. Here is @BalladHealth's Dr. Marta Wayt on the difference at Wexford House. pic.twitter.com/hAF5RUuzw5 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) March 9, 2022

At Wexford House, 37 residents were infected in an outbreak that was identified Nov. 29. Not a single one of those residents has died. Wayt chalks most of the difference up to one thing: COVID vaccines. A full 90% of Wexford House residents are fully vaccinated and Wayt said those who contract COVID are usually asymptomatic or barely symptomatic.

“I think that feeds into a little bit of a sigh of relief so to speak for the staff,” Wayt said.

20% of resident COVID cases in a late 2020 outbreak at Wexford House in Kingsport, Tenn. resulted in deaths. A winter outbreak during the Omicron variant has caused 37 cases, but no deaths. (WJHL Photo)

“Even though it’s still very stressful to try and gown up and garb up and move the residents so that everyone else is safe, isolate them as much as we can … we still are much more relieved in the current situation just because the residents aren’t so sick.”

Across the region, 232 residents and 254 staff have had COVID-19 in identified outbreaks since August 2021, and 16 of those have died according to Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data. About half those deaths occurred during the more severe Delta variant, though the majority of cases have occurred since December.

Including the Delta outbreaks, 6.7% of cases have ended in death — a figure that drops below 3% when counting the cases and deaths during the recent Omicron variant.

“Delta was pretty bad, a pretty virulent strain, but even when we had our smaller outbreaks in the facility from Delta we just didn’t see the mortality or the morbidity associated with COVID from the pre-vaccination stage,” Wayt said. “So that has been a really nice add to be able to protect our residents.”

From August 2020 through February 2021, eight times as many residents were infected in the massive number of outbreaks across Northeast Tennessee. Of the 1,829 resident cases, there were 304 deaths, a 16.6% death rate.

Lest you think it's sunshine and roses at long term care facilities with COVID no longer killing residents in their dozens, @BalladHealth's Dr. Marta Wayt (Wexford House Medical Director) says, not so fast. Staffing levels were bad pre-COVID and it's worse now. Heroes. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/dz44TuwQco — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) March 9, 2022

Still a tough slog as staff shortages and COVID burnout linger

While her staff is thankful that the Delta and Omicron surges didn’t create the “war zone” she described as life during the Alpha variant, Wayt said those nurses, CNAs and other workers remain in a difficult work environment.

An employee helps a resident at Wexford House.

Wexford House can’t open all its licensed beds because they’re too short-staffed, something that existed before the pandemic and has been exacerbated by it.

Wayt said she believes families face situations “on a regular basis” where their loved one can’t get admitted due to limited room capacity at area nursing homes. She said insurance companies often balk at the cost of skilled nursing care.

“So a lot of insurance companies get folks out before they’re quite ready and the families are ill-prepared to take care of them, and they don’t have the resources to do so,” she said.

The result of that is readmissions, which Wayt said defeats the purpose of trying to save money – and extracts a human cost.

“A lot of times they end up coming back here, they come back to the hospital, they may have more falls, they may just continue to decline. Obviously a lot of children who are trying to take care of their elderly parents if they’re still working they have to take time off work, they have to hire caretakers, there are not a lot of caretakers out there any more, there’s a shortage of those. They are very expensive so it’s a big financial burden.”

Wayt doesn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel yet. The nursing shortage is expected to persist for anywhere from three to 13 years, and long-term care settings don’t rank near the top of the patient care pecking order when people are choosing where to work.

Dr. Marta Wayt, right, reviews a chart with an employee at Wexford House.

“Folks leave because they don’t want to see the residents get sick and die or they’re feeling more and more constraints as far as staffing and they’re being asked to work longer shifts, more time here, lots of overtime, that they get pretty burnt out,” she said.

That creates a negative cycle as more and more people leave, putting a strain on those who are left, Wayt said.

“They can’t ever catch up, they never catch a break, they have a hard time getting a vacation, there’s no one to cover for them. So their mindset is really, really challenged on a regular basis.”

Incentive pay can help, but Wayt said employees are also looking for “that extra warm touch.” She believes a number of leaders try to offer that, but added this: “When you’re really walking the line between severe burnout and just barely making it day by day, sometimes it really doesn’t matter what you do – no matter how much you care as a leader.”

Wayt said the lack of another brutal COVID wave has helped, and she can’t imagine a better public service announcement for getting vaccinated. She said if the vaccination rate inside the nursing home had been similar to Sullivan County’s rate of less than 60%, “we would have had a lot more cases, and we would have had deaths.”

“If anyone would look at nursing home residents who are the most vulnerable and they didn’t have vaccine complications, you would think that the general public would take that as a lesson that they should be vaccinated because they’re not likely to get complications. On top of that they save lives. They prevent serious illness, they prevent hospitalization and they save lives, and statistically that’s been proven and borne out to be true over and over again in the past year.”