COVID in Southwest Virginia: 179 new cases Thursday, new death in Wise County

Rate of new case growth declines slightly for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 179 new cases of COVID-19, five new hospitalizations and one new death (in Wise County) related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Thursday.

New COVID case rates in News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area of Southwest Virginia continue to be among the state’s highest — though the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population has dropped slightly the past couple of days while the statewide rate has continued increasing.

The rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 population is 348.9. That’s 50% higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 232.6, but barely half Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 648.9.

The new death was reported in Wise County, which also reported two new hospitalizations. One new hospitalization each was reported in Lee, Scott and Tazewell counties.

Only one of nine far Southwest Virginia counties has a lower COVID-19 community spread rate than the state average.

The regional new case rate is highest in Wise, Scott and Smyth counties, all of which are above the region-wide average.

VDH reported 573,870 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 751,133.

VDH reports there have been 9,906 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,807 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,767 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,091 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 2,657 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 369 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Russell County – 2,544 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (16 new cases)

Scott County – 2,157 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,313 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (18 new cases)

Tazewell County – 4,155 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 5,627 cases / 461 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (39 new cases)

Wise County – 3,765 cases / 195 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (39 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

