COVID death pace rising again in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID-19 death rate is again triple the state and national averages after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported seven new deaths in the nine-county region Thursday.

That put the seven-day rolling average of new COVID deaths per 100,000 population at 8.6 on a day when 114 new cases and two new hospitalizations also were reported in the region.

Virginia’s death rate is 2.4 per 100,000. The national rate is 2.6, Northeast Tennessee’s is 4.4 and Tennessee’s is 2.7.

Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID death rates adjusted for population are triple state and national figures and double those of Northeast Tennessee.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rates continue to far exceed those of Virginia, Tennessee and the nation. They’re also more than 50% above Northeast Tennessee’s rates.

The new reported deaths included four in Washington County, two in Smyth County and one in Lee County. New hospitalizations were reported in Lee and Wise counties.

The region’s new seven-day rolling case rate remained higher than it was at the beginning of November. It was 246 per 100,000 population, compared to 108 in Virginia.

That rate compares to 169 in Northeast Tennessee and 113 in Tennessee, while the national rate sits at 161.

The highest current rates by county are in Buchanan (409), Dickenson (370), Russell (369) and Wise (343).

The region’s percentage of fully vaccinated people is almost 20 points lower than the state average — 44% compared to 63%.

Statewide, VDH reported 697,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 11.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 941,371.

VDH reports there have been 12,009 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Wednesday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,320 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (7 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,612 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,737 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 3,770 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 614 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 3,906 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (25 new cases)

Scott County – 3,251 cases / 171 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (8 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,005 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 5,834 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 113 deaths (13 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,779 cases / 624 hospitalizations / 152 deaths (10 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Wise County – 5,575 cases / 230 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

