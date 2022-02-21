RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend as its new case rate stayed at a level well over three times the statewide rate.

The rural nine-county region’s recent COVID death rate is now triple the states as well, as deaths continue to be reported that occurred during the Omicron variant surge. That surge is also abating more slowly in Southwest Virginia than it did statewide.

The 506 new cases reported Saturday through Monday put the region at a rolling seven-day average of 712 new cases per 100,000 population. That’s down 30% from a week earlier when the rate was 1,014.

COVID-19 case rates remain far above the state average in Southwest Virginia, though they’re less than half their late January peak.

But during the same period, the statewide rate of 33% even though it’s further along in its decline. It now stands at 207 new weekly cases per 100,000.

The highest case rate regionally is in Smyth County, at 1,040. Washington County’s rate has dropped to 500 and is the region’s lowest, though it’s still almost 2.5 times the state rate.

That’s all contributing to more deaths in the region than statewide from the virus, a trend that has held for most of the pandemic.

The 10 deaths reported over the weekend included three in Washington County and two each in Lee, Smyth and Tazewell counties. One death was reported in Wise County.

Over the past week, Southwest Virginia has reported a COVID death rate of 15.8 per 100,000 compared to 5.2 statewide. That rate is 34.9 in Southwest Virginia since February began compared to 22.5 statewide, with the gap likely to grow now that the bulk of urban COVID deaths have been reported due to Omicron spreading in cities earlier than in rural areas.

Just four new COVID hospitalizations were reported — two in Washington County and one each in Smyth and Wise counties.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID vaccination rate remains far lower than Virginia’s as a whole and continues to fall further behind.

The region’s higher COVID death numbers aren’t driving many people to get the COVID vaccine. Where Virginia surpassed the 80% mark last week for people with at least one vaccine dose, Southwest stands at 55.5%.

Fewer than half of Southwest Virginians, 49.6%, are fully vaccinated compared to 71.8% of Virginians overall. The region’s fully vaccinated percentage crept up by just 1/10 of a percent last week while the state’s rose by 9/10 of a percent.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,161,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 21.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,628,593.

VDH reports there have been 15,046 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 21.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,287 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (27 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,563 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (38 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,199 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (33 new cases)

Lee County – 6,043 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 82 deaths (31 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 1,266 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (10 new cases)

Russell County – 6,633 cases / 187 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (53 new cases)

Scott County – 5,595 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (30 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,456 cases / 380 hospitalizations / 158 deaths (93 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 9,739 cases / 253 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (43 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 13,417 cases / 732 hospitalizations / 204 deaths (71 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 9,888 cases / 288 hospitalizations / 175 deaths (77 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.