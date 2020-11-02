COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents creeping back up

Last two weeks have seen highest new case counts since early September

(WJHL) – Troy Gaddy took a few minutes out from a hectic day at Erwin Health Care Center Monday — where resident COVID-19 cases have risen from six to 43 in two weeks — to address his facility’s battle to stem the virus’s tide.

In all its specific efforts to combat spread, Erwin Health Care, a locally-owned and operated center, takes its cues from the CDC, CMS (the federal agency that runs Medicare and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), Gaddy said.

“We’re following the command of the people who are supposed to know.”

Erwin (24), Holston Manor in Kingsport (18) and Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center (32) accounted for 74 of 77 new resident cases in Northeast Tennessee according to TDH updates released each Friday.

TDH also reported 44 new staff cases. Resident and staff cases have increased at a faster rate the past two weeks than they had since late August and early September.

Resident cases have risen by 177 the past two weeks after rising by just 60 the previous two weeks. Staff cases are up 96 the past two weeks after climbing by just 29 the previous two weeks.

New resident and staff cases in long-term care facilities have risen more sharply the past two weeks.

Though he’s hopeful the trend will soon reverse at Erwin, Gaddy said he wasn’t about to make a definitive statement. Two residents who had contracted COVID there died last week.

“I’ve heard people say they’re rounding the corner and next week things don’t turn out that well,” Gaddy said.

It was testing day at Erwin — one of two such days weekly as the center continues to follow those national guidelines.

All residents and all staff — whether scheduled to work or not — would receive rapid tests that deliver results in 15 minutes. Staff wouldn’t enter for work to relieve those inside until they’d tested negative.

It’s one of many protocols the center is following, the man who’s spent 13 years at the helm of the 92-bed facility said.

“Basically we’re taking all the precautions that the CDC and CMS and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has asked us to,” Gaddy said.

The role of community spread

And yet, somehow, after weeks of containing its outbreak to six staff cases — and even making its way off the active outbreak list published weekly by TDH — Erwin reported a new staff case Oct. 9.

A week later, another staff person had tested positive, and for the first time Erwin had resident cases. The total stood at six.

Whether coincidentally or not, Unicoi County’s rate of new cases had begun a steep rise in mid-October. Weekly, from Oct. 9 through Oct. 30, the county reported seven total new cases, then 30, then 65 and finally 91 in the week to Oct. 30.

A COVID outbreak at Erwin Health Care Center has coincided with a quick increase in Unicoi County’s community spread rate.

The center accounted for 28 of the 65 two weeks ago and 32 of the 91 last week. That left 59 new cases outside the center — an eightfold increase from three weeks earlier.

With 23 new staff cases in the past two weeks, the administration has offered promotions and extra pay for remaining staff to pick up shifts.

Gaddy said the response has been positive despite people’s stress at knowing so many residents face uncertain outcomes after having contracted COVID. So far, 111 of 894 residents who have tested positive in Northeast Tennessee long-term care outbreaks have died — a mortality rate of 12.4 percent.

“I’m so pleased they’ve stepped up and showed all of us that they can do what they need to do in difficult circumstances,” Gaddy said.

But he also knows that without a reversal in community spread rates, it will remain very difficult to stop the virus in its tracks. He hopes people in the community will take heed of what’s occurring in settings like Erwin Health Care and respond.

“I’ve always said, if we wear a mask and we wash our hands and we use social distancing, that’s about as much as one person can do to help the individual families and the communities we’re living in,” Gaddy said.

In addition to the 77 new resident cases, the region recorded 44 new staff cases last week. Sixteen of the 44 were at Mountain City Care and Rehab, eight at Erwin and two at Holston Manor.

Hermitage in Elizabethton, which hasn’t had a new resident case since early September, recorded nine new staff cases.