COVID case rate stays high in Southwest Virginia – 295 new cases reported Wednesday

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate has remained more than double the state average since mid-September.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s nine counties accounted for 7.5% of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Wednesday — more than double the rural region’s 3.4% share of the state’s population.

VDH reported 295 new cases in the region Wednesday, raising its seven-day case rate per 100,000 population to 464, up from 445 Tuesday.

Virginia’s case rate rose to 220 from 211. The region’s rate has been more than double the state’s since Sept. 15.

Three new deaths were reported as well, in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. The region reported five new hospitalizations as well — one each in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Smyth and Wise counties.

Hospitalizations are continuing to be recorded at more than double the statewide rate.

Like case rates, hospitalization rates per 100,000 population have been roughly double the Virginia rate since the beginning of September. Those rates reached that level on Sept. 24 and have maintained it since.

Since Sept. 1, the regional rate of hospitalization is 80.5 per 100,000, while the state rate is 40.1.

The disparity in death rates is even wider. Since Sept. 1, nearly three times as many deaths per 100,000 have been reported in Southwest Virginia than statewide.

The total is 37.7 in Southwest Virginia and 13.1 in Virginia.

The region has lost 109 people to COVID since Sept. 1 and a total of 770 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide, 1,119 deaths have been reported since Sept. 1 and 12,999 total.

Those figures work out to 152 deaths per 100,000 statewide and 266 in Southwest Virginia.

Tuesday, Smyth County registered one of the 100 highest case rates nationally out of more than 3,000 counties. Wednesday, its 60 new reported cases increased its rate from 718 to 787.

The region is among the least vaccinated in the state, with barely two-thirds the percentage of fully vaccinated people that the state has.

Ballad Health: Hospitals treating 288 COVID patients; 4 pediatric COVID patients in Niswonger

Statewide, VDH reported 659,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 5.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 882,437.

VDH reports there have been 10,958 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,182 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,201 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,497 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (13 cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,508 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 56 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 516 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 3,512 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (18 new cases)

Scott County – 2,855 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (19 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,435 cases / 261 hospitalizations / 105 deaths (60 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 5,422 cases / 215 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (23 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,108 cases / 540 hospitalizations / 133 deaths (62 new cases)

Wise County – 4,811 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 124 deaths (52 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.