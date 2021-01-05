COVID-19 vaccines remain limited in Tri-Cities region as some counties move on to next phase of distribution

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As all counties and health districts in the Tri-Cities region are actively administering COVID-19 vaccines to certain vulnerable populations, health officials are wary as supply is limited.

In Tennessee, county health department staff members administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations during the New Year weekend, and more than 157,000 total vaccinations have been administered statewide to date, health officials reported.

Some counties administer COVID-19 vaccines at a different rate, based on the availability of the vaccine and allocation thereof. All Northeast Tennessee counties are in Phase 1b, except for Sullivan County, which is still in Phase 1a.

Source: Tennessee Department of Health

“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Tennesseans are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccinations as we receive

additional shipments of vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA,

FAAP. “Some Tennesseans are now receiving their second doses of vaccine as well, so they will

be well protected against COVID-19.”

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited at this time, and the availability of vaccines varies by

county. View the availability of the vaccines in your Tennessee county by CLICKING HERE.

In Southwest Virginia, Breanne Forbes Hubbard, MPH, Population Health Manager with the Mount Rogers Health District told News Channel 11 in a statement that:

“We expect increased numbers of cases in January due to the holiday surge. We hope that going forward, between community mitigation and vaccination, we will begin to see declining cases. We are awaiting guidance from the state on Phase 1b and Phase 1c populations, and hope to receive that information this week. We are also awaiting a timeline for moving into these phases.” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, MPH, Population Health Manager, Mount Rogers Health District.

In Smyth and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia, Hubbard explained that the health district is working with Ballad Health to provide vaccination to all health care providers in the community.

Those counties are currently vaccinating health care personnel, and anyone who is a health care personnel can call 276-781-7450 to get signed up for a vaccine.

There are several sites throughout the districts that are offering vaccination for health care personnel. Public health officials have been reaching out to health care providers throughout the districts, in partnership with health systems, to locate those eligible for vaccination during this phase.

If you are a health care provider and have not been in touch with a health district about vaccination, please call 276-781-7450 for Mount Rogers or 276-455-9032 for Lenowisco/Cumberland Plateau.