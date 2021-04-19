COVID-19 vaccines now available to everyone 16 & older in Virginia

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginians ages 16 and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam announced the expansion to eligibility Monday, April 19.

Starting today, ALL Virginians 16 and older are eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine.



Find a provider near you and make a vaccination appointment at https://t.co/loFwXNmvsR or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).#VaccinateVirginia pic.twitter.com/rJOJjPPncJ — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 18, 2021

Northam is scheduled to provide further details to the expanded access to the vaccine Monday at 2:15 p.m.

You can make an appointment to receive a vaccine in Virginia by clicking here.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said in a tweet that an emergency alert message will be issued at 10 a.m. to notify Virginians of the vaccine change.

On Monday, April 19, around 10 a.m., #Virginia will be issuing a Wireless Emergency Alert System message alerting everyone 16+ that they are now eligible to register for a #COVID19 vaccine under phase 2. More information: https://t.co/aO4qAwINVl #VaccinateVA pic.twitter.com/AyWlHSxpeA — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) April 18, 2021

Virginia now joins Tennessee in allowing everyone ages 16 and older to be vaccinated.

The expansion to vaccine eligibility comes as the state moves to Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.