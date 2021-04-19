COVID-19 vaccines now available to everyone 16 & older in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginians ages 16 and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Ralph Northam.
Northam announced the expansion to eligibility Monday, April 19.
Northam is scheduled to provide further details to the expanded access to the vaccine Monday at 2:15 p.m.
You can make an appointment to receive a vaccine in Virginia by clicking here.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said in a tweet that an emergency alert message will be issued at 10 a.m. to notify Virginians of the vaccine change.
Virginia now joins Tennessee in allowing everyone ages 16 and older to be vaccinated.
The expansion to vaccine eligibility comes as the state moves to Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.