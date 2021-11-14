COVID-19 vaccines and tests return to Carter Co. Health Department

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Health Department announced the return of COVID-19 vaccine and testing availability on-site on Nov. 15.

According to a press release, the department will offer two additional services starting Monday:

Drive-up Nasal Swab Tests – Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Vaccinations – Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4p.m.

When customers arrive to the department, the release said to park and call 423-543-2521 to receive service.

Walk-in appointments are available, and appointments can be booked here.