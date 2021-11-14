COVID-19 vaccines and tests return to Carter Co. Health Department

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Health Department announced the return of COVID-19 vaccine and testing availability on-site on Nov. 15.

According to a press release, the department will offer two additional services starting Monday:

  • Drive-up Nasal Swab Tests – Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • COVID-19 Vaccinations – Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4p.m.

When customers arrive to the department, the release said to park and call 423-543-2521 to receive service.

Walk-in appointments are available, and appointments can be booked here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss