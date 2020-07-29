COVID-19 vaccine trials being conducted in East Tennessee; Paid volunteer opportunities available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One research group in East Tennessee is offering paid opportunities for volunteers to help in studies for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Alliance for Multispecialty Research, based out of Knoxville, is offering five different trials this year.

CEO Dr. Bill Smith said the group started trials Monday with Johnson & Johnson, and another is expected Thursday.

Three other trials are also expected to happen throughout the remainder of the year.

Dr. Smith said the group is also seeking prospective volunteers. If you’d like to participate, the CEO encouraged people to call (865) 305-3784. There, volunteers will connect with a recruiting coordinator and learn what trial is best for them.

The group is searching for people in good health and from various backgrounds.

Volunteering for a clinical trial also pays $100, according to Dr. Smith.

Research is based at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville Medical Center, but Dr. Smith says a satellite site will also be offered in West Knoxville.

