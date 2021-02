FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Weather has caused two health districts in Southwest Virginia to cancel their COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

According to posts from both the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, the clinics will be rescheduled for Friday, February 19.

Anyone with an assigned time slot for Thursday at the clinics should arrive at the same time on Friday.