COVID-19 vaccinations to resume at Bristol Dragway on Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a lack of supply forced health officials to stop administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway earlier this week, vaccines will once again be offered at the site this Friday.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced it will be vaccinating individuals at the dragway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Vaccines will be available to those in phases 1a1 or 1a2 and those who are 70 years and older. The state has an online tool to help people determine which vaccine distribution phase they are in.

Those who are in phases 1a1 or 1a2 should bring their work ID while those 70 and older should bring their driver’s license.

For people in phases 1a1 and 1a2, only those who live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee can get vaccinated at the dragway.

Those who are 70 and older only have to be a resident of Tennessee.

The health department also announced that it is not currently taking appointments for first doses at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.