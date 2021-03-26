COVID-19 vaccination events planned in Hawkins, Unicoi counties

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office has announced COVID-19 vaccination events in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the events.

Vaccinations are open to anyone 16 years and older.

Hawkins County

Thursday, April 1

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Phipps Bend Industrial Park

951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville, TN

Appointments are not required for the Hawkins County vaccination event. Vaccines will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.

Unicoi County

Monday, March 29

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Unicoi County High School

700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin, TN

Appointments are required for the Unicoi County event. To register, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom to begin the registration process.

Anyone needing help registering can call Northeast Regional’s registration line at 423-979-4689 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northeast Regional also announced changes to COVID-19 testing hours at Hawkins County Health Department locations in Church Hill and Rogersville effective Monday. Self-test kits will be available to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.