COVID-19 vaccination events planned for Johnson City, Elizabethton, & Greene County

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local health officials have announced four upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Greene County.

The Northeast Regional Health Office says one event will take place Saturday in Johnson City, two in Elizabethton next week, and one in Greene County next Thursday.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at each of the events.

Vaccinations are currently available to anyone 16 years or older.

Appointments are required for the Johnson City and Greene County events but not the Elizabethton events.

Washington County – Johnson City

Saturday, March 27

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Freedom Hall Civic Center

1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, TN

To book an appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click on the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to begin the registration process.

Carter County – Elizabethton

Monday, March 29

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while supplies last)

Wednesday, March 31

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last)

Great Lakes Workforce Development Center

386 TN-91, Elizabethton, TN

Registration is not required for the Carter County vaccination events. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Greene County

Thursday, April 1

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene Valley Development Center

4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN

To book an appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click on the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to begin the registration process.

Anyone needing assistance with registering for vaccination can call Northeast Regional’s registration line at 423-979-4689 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.