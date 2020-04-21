COVID-19 testing surge necessary in reopening Tennessee

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) To date Tennessee has conducted more than 100 thousand COVID-19 tests, with this past weekend’s surge accounting for the largest number of tests conducted over a two-day period.

More than 11 thousand people were tested in Tennessee on the weekend of April 18 to allow as many people as possible to get tested.

Right now expanded testing is the biggest effort in the volunteer state to get Tennesseans back to work.

“We decreased the testing criteria so if you feel like you need a test we are giving everybody a free test,” says Major General Jeff Holmes with the Tennessee Department of Military.

The National Guard and Dept. of Military are part of the Unified Command Force helping Governor Bill Lee tackle this pandemic. Soldiers are deployed to help facilitate testing sites across the state.

“Our main effort is to expand testing to as wide a population as possible. That’s what we are doing. We have 700 to 750 soldiers that are on orders,” says Holmes.

Officials say surge testing helps them better understand how the virus is acting across the state.

“And that’s one of the key components to opening the government back up. You’ve got to get an assessment of how widespread it is, test as many as you possibly can,” says Holmes.

While expanded coronavirus testing is key, Congressman Phil Roe (R. Tenn.) says one step further is necessary.

“For the state as a whole, we need antibody testing to find out how many people have come in contact with the virus and built up immunity to it. And that is incredibly important because those folks, we believe, are free to go back and do what they need to do,” says Roe.

Governor Lee announced he will end Tennessee’s stay at home order April 30, allowing most businesses to reopen in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties on May 1.

“I think the opening is gonna be a rolling opening. It’ll be different here than Nashville or Memphis, these urban areas that have a fair amount of the disease,” says Roe.

For now, testing will continue and so will social distancing, according to Lee. Tennessee leaders says these measures will help the state go back to normal.

“The teamwork is just amazing all across the state. It’s what Tennesseans do and it makes you proud to be a Tennessean,” says Holmes.

Free testing for Tennesseans will be available again for the next two weekends: the weekend of April 25 and May 2.

The test results have not yet come in from the thousands of results conducted in this past weekend’s round of testing before Governor Lee made his decision to reopen most Tennessee businesses May 1.