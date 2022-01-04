COVID-19 testing: Budget-friendly might mean waiting for results

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As symptoms begin to set in after the holidays, millions of people across the country scamper to their nearest COVID-19 test provider.

This is evident at small-town providers like Princeton Drug in Johnson City. Pharmacy Manager Jennifer Harrell told News Channel 11 that they prepared for the onslaught but did not necessarily expect it.

“We definitely have seen an increase in the number of testing. Tests that we’re doing, we are selling more at-home tests,” she said.

Test suppliers have increased supply and testing availability.

“The last couple days, especially yesterday, we had lots of traffic buying home tests and probably triple the number of testing that we’ve performed here at the store,” Harrel said.

The tests performed at Princeton Drug cost $75, and the pharmacy does not charge the patient’s insurance. Harrel explained that the patient is provided with the necessary paperwork to file their own insurance claim, but she said at least they would not have to wait for the test results.

In a statement, ETSU Health wrote they have “extended service hours at its COVID-19 testing site in response to limited at-home test supply availability and the anticipated rise in cases due to the omicron variant.”

Those tests will be charged to the patient’s insurance – but run $100 a test for the uninsured.

Results are provided within 24 hours, a benefit that few of the more reliable PCR testing sites are able to offer, according to Clinical Labs Director Dr. Kevin Breuel in a press release.

“Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases has surged across the state while remaining fairly stable in Northeast Tennessee,” Breuel said in the release. “It is believed that the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is likely responsible for the rapid increase in the number of cases and that this trend will likely appear in Northeast Tennessee over the next several weeks.”

At CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, online appointments can be made for drive-thru testing sometimes the same day but most likely due to the higher demand, appointments will be available the next day or even in two-days time.

“Patients have the option to schedule an appointment for either a rapid COVID-19 test, with results available within hours, or a COVID-19 test at the pharmacy drive-thru windows. The self-swab collected at the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru window is processed by an independent, third-party lab and those results are generally available within 1-2 days, but may take longer due to local surges in COVID-19 cases.” Shannon Dillan, CVS Corporate Communications

A Walgreens representative told News Channel 11 the pharmacy chain is seeing an “unprecedented demand” for COVID-19 testing, and are working to make the turnaround times shorter.

“We have been working closely with our lab partners to expand testing capacity while minimizing turnaround times for test results. We anticipate 24- to 48-hour turnaround time for COVID-19 PCR test results. Rapid point-of-care tests are also available and results will continue to be available in less than 24 hours.” Zoe Krey

Manager, Retail & Merchandising Communications for Walgreens

Rapid tests have become a convenient way to test oneself and eliminate the possibility of COVID spread, but availability has grown scarce nationwide.

At Princeton Drug, Harrell said rapid test availability was “good.”

“We’ve got about 60 more of those and some more coming in hopefully this week so availability at this point is not a problem and they’re $24.95 for a single test,” she said.

Walgreens and CVS stores across the region have seen shortages.

“We’ve also seen an increase in demand for rapid OTC COVID-19 tests and are working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits. Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put into effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands. Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions. For consumers looking for specific items, Walgreens.com updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day.” Zoe Krey

Manager, Retail & Merchandising Communications for Walgreens

Health experts said regardless of how long results may take, it’s better to be safe than sorry and get tested just in case.

“I would just go ahead and get the test so you can know, proceed forward if you’re positive, if not, then you don’t have to tell everybody that you’ve been around or miss work and school and that thing,” Harrell said.

She urged that those looking for a test in Johnson City visit THIS WEBSITE.

To find a Walgreens testing appointment, the retail pharmacy chain suggests downloading its app for the best ease of access. Or visit THIS WEBSITE to find the earliest appointment near you.

CVS told News Channel 11 that the retail pharmacy chain offers five over-the-counter take-home rapid tests, including Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume and Pixel by LabCorp. To ensure access for all to tests both in-store and digitally, the chain has added a limit of six test kits per purchase.

To check the in-store availability of these take-home tests or to book an online appointment to be tested in person, CLICK HERE.

For more information regarding the expansion of COVID-19 testing at ETSU Health, CLICK HERE.

At the Washington County, TN Health Department, COVID-19 PCR testing is done by a nurse or medic with a nasal swab. People wishing to get tested are asked to remain in their vehicle and drive through the test line. Drive-through testing is available Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 am. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Self-testing kits are also available at the Washington County Health Department. They are available for pick-up Monday through Friday between 8:30 am-4:00 pm. People using self-test kits need to be 18 years or older, have a smartphone and e-mail address, the health department urged.