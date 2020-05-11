Cumberland Plateau Health District providing COVID-19 testing in Southwest Virginia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Cumberland Plateau Health District has announced new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Each health department in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell counties will have drive-thru testing sites available.

Testing is being conducted in the parking lot of each health department, Monday through Friday this week from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

However, you must be screened by a nurse and get an appointment before you are tested.

You should call your respective health department to receive a screening.

