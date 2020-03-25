COVID-19 pandemic isolation and social distancing could take mental health toll

(WJHL) – Experts say that any type of social isolation, whether it is self-imposed or medically mandated is a stressful situation and creates a traumatic experience in both adult and children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments across the nation have issued some form of social distancing mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many school systems have taken it upon themselves to switch to distance learning for a few weeks, whilst Virginia schools have completely been switched to online-learning for the remainder of the academic year after an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Frontier Health’s Senior Vice President of Children’s Services Tim Perry told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that during the SARS outbreak around 2003, a study showed that children were four times more likely to develop PTSD than other children in the community who were uneffected by isolation, and about 30 percent of parents that were quarantined during that time reported mental health problems, including major depression.

“Being quarantined has an effect on your mental health through your loss of autonomy, competency and disconnectedness,” Perry said. “It leaves people feeling out of control of the situation, isolated and cut off from the rest of the world and it leads to problems like poor sleep, poor concentration, trauma experiences, depression, and with kids who naturally have a great deal of energy, they often feel trapped, cut off from friends and peers and feeling like they’re being punished, even though it may be for their own well-being.”

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said that students can and should still make use of the university’s mental health resources, even if they may not physically be on campus anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a broad level of support services from the university health center, to all of our counseling centers operations, Bucs Care, and our 24-hour crisis hotline, there are links to all of that on our website,” Noland said. “So, while we may not be able to do the face-to-face, every single one of the staff is at work today and they’re here for our students. The university’s not closed, so the same needs that our students would have if they were here in person, they have now even though they’re taking classes from home and their residence halls.”

Perry also told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that there are some steps people, especially parents or guardians, can take to keep their mental health from sliding during isolation.

“Try to keep a routine, find ways to be active, even if it is of short duration, try to stay in touch with others, whether that is trough phone or social media, think of projects that you and your child can do together, journaling about what your experience was like while you were in quarantine,” he said.

Perry added that parents and guardians should also avoid trigger words like ‘mortality’ or ‘death toll.’ he says to be open and talk to your children about this virus in an age-appropriate manner and in a reassuring way.

Crisis hotlines are available around the clock, as well as online resources like through ETSU and Frontier Health.

