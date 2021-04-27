‘COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee’: Gov. Lee announces end of statewide public health orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced an end to the state’s public health orders Tuesday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Lee has signed Executive Order 80, which officially removes the power granted to local authorities to issue face covering requirements.

The Executive Order also addresses “economic and regulatory functions” following the end or public health orders.

Remaining executive actions will address a few lingering economic and regulatory issues. We have never had a statewide mask mandate and I am removing authority from local officials to issue mask requirements. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 27, 2021

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” Lee said in the release. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

The order removes the authority to issue mask mandates granted to county mayors in the 89 counties in the Tennessee Department of Health’s coverage.

The release states Lee has requested that the six independent county health departments, including Sullivan County, lift their health measures by the end of May.

This is about trusting Tennesseans, using the tools we have at our disposal to move on from crisis management and back to life and back to business. Tennessee is moving forward thanks to her people. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 27, 2021

According to the release, Executive Order 80 also “extends helpful deregulatory provisions to enable individuals, businesses and other organizations time to adapt their operations in anticipation of ending said provisions.”

The order maintains the state’s access to federal funding. Some of the funding the state will retain access to includes SNAP benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s pandemic efforts.

Also included in the order is a provision that requires local health departments to offer a walk-up option for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Health says all of the Northeast County Health Departments will no longer require vaccine appointments and can provide walk-up vaccinations every weekday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you have any questions regarding a vaccine at those health departments, call (423) 979-4689.

Executive Order 80 officially retires the Tennessee Pledge business guidelines previously issued, according to Lee.