COVID-19 increases seen across the board, Ballad numbers show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple increases were seen across Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on Friday, including admissions and critical novel coronavirus cases.

According to the health system, facilities across a 21-county service area experienced an increase of 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday.

This includes two more people fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit and four more declining to the point of needing a ventilator. Ballad reported an increase of 17 COVID-19 admissions since Thursday.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, we are treating 234 (⬆️ 12 from yesterday, Dec. 9) inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/9ngR3zStAy — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 10, 2021

Three children remain in Niswonger receiving care and treatment for the novel coronavirus.

Ballad reported a slight increase in vaccination rates across its service area, but these numbers do not mirror statewide vaccinations in Tennessee and Virginia. The area continues to lag behind, data show.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 10:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 234 (+12)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 44 (+17)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (-2)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.3% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 44 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 52 deaths reported on Thursday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.3% on Friday, a drop from the positive rate previously reported Thursday.