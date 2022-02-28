JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data from Ballad Health on Monday showed a decrease in general COVID-19 hospitalizations and slight increases in critical cases.

The health system recorded a 21-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but increases were seen in the intensive care units (ICU) (+2) as well as for patients depending on ventilators (+3).

One fewer pediatric patient is receiving care for the novel coronavirus at Niswonger; a total of three children remain in the facility fighting the virus.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Ballad Health hospitals has declined steeply the past few weeks and is the lowest it’s been since late December. (WJHL Photo)

The number of inpatients is the lowest it’s been since Dec. 27 and has dropped by nearly 50% the past few weeks.

While that decline continued steadily over the last week, the number of patients in ICU and on ventilators did not. The total number in ICU, 52, is down just slightly from the 55 reported Feb. 21, while the number on ventilators, 37, is actually an increase of almost a third from the 28 reported a week ago.

Those totals are down sharply from late January and early February, though, when ICU totals hovered around 90 and the number on ventilators got above 60.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 28:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 247 (-21)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (+2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 35 (-15)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 52 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-1)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 127 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.