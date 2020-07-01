‘COVID-19 has not taken a vacation,’ Tenn. Gov. Lee warns against 4th of July gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Wednesday implored all Tennesseans to get tested for the coronavirus, stay home and follow best social distancing practices.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported nearly 1,800 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record high for the state.

Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercy warned people not to let their guard down during the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Please listen carefully – this is not the time to get back to normal. We’re all experiencing what we call ‘quarantine fatigue’ but I can guarantee you, this virus is not getting tired.”

The governor and Piercy both reminded Tennesseans of the importance of wearing masks or face coverings.

Piercy offered tips regarding the 4th of July holiday.

“First, staying home is always the safest way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, and if you’re already sick or not feeling well, please strongly consider canceling your plans. For those of you who do plan to travel – remember these best practices – before you leave, learn ahead of time about any requirements or restrictions in the areas that you plan to visit,” she said.

Gov. Lee also had advice for those who wish to enjoy the July 4th holiday.

“I encourage you to make time this week to get a test at your local health department and to stay home whenever possible. Don’t put our state two steps backward by refusing to wear a mask or refusing to social distance or refusing to pay attention to something as simple as washing your hands.”

