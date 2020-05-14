COVID-19 drive-thru testing to be available in 7 Southwest Virginia counties through May

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts have announced they will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing events through the rest of May.

Anyone wishing to be tested in Lee, Scott, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties must be screened and approved first.

You must call your local health department before testing and schedule an appointment.

Lenowisco

According to the Lenowisco Health District, testing for residents of Lee, Scott and Wise counties will be held at the following times and locations:

Fri., May 15 – Litchfield Manor and John Vandiver Manor, Coeburn, 9 to 11a.m.

Fri., May 15 – Sheffield Acres Apartments, Coeburn, noon to 2 p.m.

Tue., May 19 – Stonebriar Apartments, St. Paul, 9 to 11 a.m.

Tue, May 19 – Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, noon to 2 p.m.

Wed., May 20 – Appalachian Towers, Appalachia, 9 to 11 a.m.

Wed., May 20 – Inman Village Apartments, Appalachia, noon to 2 p.m.

Wed., May 27- Central High School, Norton, 9 to 11 a.m.

Wed., May 27 – Hawthorne Acres Apartments, Norton, noon to 2 p.m.

Fri., May 29 – Regency Towers, Norton, 9 to 11 a.m.

Fri., May 29 – Ramsey Apartments, Norton, noon to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, call the Wise County/City of Norton Health Department – 276-328-8000.

Tue., May 19 – Thomas Walker High School, Ewing, 9 to 11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment for this site, call the Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011.

Thu., May 21 – Clinch River Health Services, Dungannon, 9 to 11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment for this site, call the Scott County Health Department – 276-386-1312.

Cumberland Plateau

According to the Cumberland Plateau Health District, residents of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties can be tested at the following times and locations:

Tue., May 19 – Sand Lick Elementary School, Birchleaf, 9 to 11 a.m.

Tue., May 19 – Centennial Heights Apartments, Haysi, 1 to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for either of these sites, call the Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4979.

Tue., May 19 – Oxford Square and Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, Richlands, 9 to 11 a.m.

Tue., May 19 – Fairfax Court Apartments, Richlands, noon to 2 p.m.

Wed., May 27 – Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Thu., May 28 – Indian Princess Apartments, Pocahontas, 9 to 11 a.m.

Thu., May 28 – Graham Manor Apartments, Bluefield, 1 to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, call the Tazewell County Health Department – 276-988-5585.

Wed., May 20 – Honaker Elementary School, Honaker, 1 to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for this site, call the Russell County Health Department – 276-889-7621.

Thu., May 21 – Riverview Elementary School, Grundy, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Fri., May 29 – Hurley High/Elementary Track, Hurley, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment for either of these sites, call the Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591.

