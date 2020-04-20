COVID-19 drive-through testing to be held in Johnson Co. April 22

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Health officials announced a COVID-19 drive through testing site in Johnson County this week.

In a release, state health officials said the testing site would be held at Johnson County High School on April 22, “Public Health nurses and/or National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and a Public Health nurse will contact each person tested to provide their results within 3 to 7 days, depending on lab volume for processing samples.”

The testing site will be up and running from 2 p.m. to 6 p. m. on April 22 at Johnson County High School on 290 Fairground Lane in Mountain City.

We’re told no appointment or pre-registration is needed.

The Northeast Region’s Coronavirus Public Information Line is open, Monday-Friday at 423-979-4689. Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 AM to 11 PM, daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

