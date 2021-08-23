COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in NETN climb further into record territory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 200 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Since Friday’s update, the region has gained 1,325 new cases: 480 on Saturday, 538 on Sunday, and today’s 307 new cases. Three new deaths were reported: two in Carter County on Saturday and one today in Sullivan County.

Vaccinations

State vaccination data from the Tennessee Department of Health was not immediately available Monday evening.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +30, Greene +59, Hawkins +53, Johnson +16, Sullivan +84, Unicoi +5, and Washington +60.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,255 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,004 new cases.

There have been 66,206 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

The rate of new cases among 5–18 year-olds continues to push into record territory. As of Monday, Northeast Tennessee is averaging 173.1 new cases per day in that age group.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Monday in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,151 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +34, Hawkins +26, Johnson +13, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +2, and Washington +4.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +258, Greene +293, Hawkins +130, Johnson +49, Sullivan +457, Unicoi +37, and Washington +410.

There are currently 4,924 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 106 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 9.

The region’s active case count is rapidly approaching the record-high of 5,433 active cases reported on Dec. 20.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,129 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 997,479 cases. The state will likely surpass 1 million total cases on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The health department also reported 25 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,204 deaths.

There are currently 68,062 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,483 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 916,213 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 66,206 (307)

Inactive/recovered: 60,131 (200)

Deaths: 1,151 (1)

Active cases: 4,924 (106)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,799 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 6,964 (+25)

Deaths: 173 (0)

Active cases: 662 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,361 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 8,401 (+25)

Deaths: 170 (0)

Active cases: 790 (+34)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,315 (+53)

Inactive/recovered: 6,645 (+27)

Deaths: 125 (0)

Active cases: 545 (+26)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,679 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,509 (+3)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 130 (+13)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 19,935 (+84)

Inactive/recovered: 18,095 (+61)

Deaths: 329 (+1)

Active cases: 1,511 (+22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,291 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,112 (+3)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 127 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,826 (+60)

Inactive/recovered: 15,405 (+56)

Deaths: 262 (0)

Active cases: 1,159 (+4)