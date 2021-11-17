COVID-19 cases again on the rise across Ballad Health service area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with six more patients battling the virus in its 21-county service area.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 17, we are treating 150 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



— Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 17, 2021

One more child was admitted into the Niswonger Children’s Hospital due to the novel coronavirus, according to data from the health system on Wednesday.

Five more people have been moved to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment of critical cases, and five additional patients are depending on ventilators.

Photo: Ballad Health

Of the 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 92% are not vaccinated against the virus.

Every patient receiving care in the ICU and/or depending on a ventilator has not been vaccinated, Ballad’s data show.

Forty-one patients are fighting the novel coronavirus in the ICU; 29 patients are depending on ventilators — all unvaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 17:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 150 (+6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 20 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 14

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41 (+5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 29 (+5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.1% (+.01)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 41 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 42 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 10.9% on Wednesday.