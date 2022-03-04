RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19’s Omicron variant is in hasty retreat across Southwest Virginia, according to recent data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The nine-county region’s “community spread rate” — the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population — dropped to 229 Friday. That is its lowest level since mid-November and the rate is less than half of what it was a week ago and barely over one-fourth of its level just two weeks ago.

VDH reported just 63 new cases Friday across the region, the lowest single-day total in several months.

“We are so pleased to see our case numbers continue to decrease,” Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard told News Channel 11 Friday.

“Our positivity rates, while still higher than the state, also continue on the downward trend. It is great news for our region and our hospitals that cases are dropping.”

The region reported three new COVID-19 deaths, with one each in Russell, Smyth and Washington counties. Additionally, five new hospitalizations were reported — one each in Bristol and Norton and one each in Scott, Smyth and Washington counties.

The region has continued to report a relatively high number of COVID-19 deaths over the past month as those deaths get recorded, often a week to three weeks after they occur. Southwest Virginia’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID deaths is 9.5 per 100,000, which is about double the state rate of 4.9.

A total of 147 COVID deaths have been reported since Feb. 1 across the region.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,174,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on March 4.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,645,791.

VDH reports there have been 157096 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on March 4.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,356 cases / 218 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 4,736 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 103 deaths (6 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,290 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 6,170 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (-2 new cases)

Norton – 1,290 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (-1 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 6,769 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,695 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 8,642 cases / 390 hospitalizations / 161 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 9,972 cases / 257 hospitalizations / 157 deaths (15 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 13,605 cases / 737 hospitalizations / 207 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 10,081 cases / 297 hospitalizations / 182 deaths (3 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.