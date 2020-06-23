COVID-19 case associated with Carter Co. courthouse annex, asking people who visited from June 15-17 to ‘monitor their health’ for 14 days

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Carter County Health Department released Tuesday that they are investigating a COVID-19 case associated with the Carter County courthouse annex.

According to a release, “Public health workers have notified everyone identified as a high- risk close contact of the patient. Others who visited the annex on June 15, 16 or 17, 2020 are believed to be at low risk of exposure to COVID-19, but should monitor their health during the 14 days after their visit.”

Health officials said anyone who visited the courthouse annex in Carter County from June 15 through the 17th and develop symptoms by July 1, should get tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms to watch for were outlined in the release and include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

If you are wanting to be tested for COVID-19, you are asked to contact the health department at 423-543-2521 to complete a brief registration by phone prior to arriving on site

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.