COVID-19 by the county: Where your community stands

(WJHL) – COVID-19 cases increase each day across our region. Here are two interactive graphs to show you how the virus is spreading in your community, according to data from the Tennessee and Virginia health departments.

Each graph represents data reported by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Health.

As of March 27, Tennessee has tested 16,091 people for COVID-19 and Virginia has tested 7,337. Both states are reporting tests administered at commercial and state labs.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County carried the single coronavirus case for the region until last week, when Greene and Washington counties began reporting their first cases.

From there, cases continued to climb, and the week ended with Washington County reporting the most cases at 10, followed by Greene County’s eight cases.

As of Friday afternoon, neither Carter nor Johnson County reported cases of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting three cases in southwest Virginia as of March 27 – Two in Lee County and one in Washington County.

According to each state’s health department on Friday, Tennessee is reporting 16,091 completed state and commercial COVID-19 tests to Virginia’s 7,337, which includes state and commercial labs.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press conference on Friday that there are “thousands” of tests pending results for COVID-19 in the state.