County Mayor: Unicoi Co. to extend mask mandate through August 29

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County will join most other Northeast Tennessee counties in extending its mask mandate through August 29.

Mayor Evely told News Channel 11 that August 29 is the furthest it can be extended to under Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders.

The actual order extending the mandate is expected to be released on Monday, August 17.

The order was originally set to expire on Monday.

Evely said if Governor Lee grants more authority, the county will evaluate its current COVID-19 standing close to August 29 to decide if they will allow the mandate to expire or further extend it.

