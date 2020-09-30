County Mayor: Unicoi Co. extends mask mandate through Oct. 30

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County is the latest Northeast Tennessee county to extend its mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely signed an executive order to extend the mandate.

The face covering requirement was originally set to expire on September 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The mandate has been extended until 11:59 p.m. on October 30.

County residents under the age of 12 or with underlying conditions that inhibit breathing are exempt from the order.

You can read the full executive order below:

Fifth Renewal Mask Mandate 10-1-2020 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

As of Wednesday morning, Sullivan, Washington, Greene and Carter counties had also extended their mask mandates.

Hawkins County allowed their mask mandate to expire, according to the county mayor.