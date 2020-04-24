County Mayor: Sullivan Co. employees to begin returning to work in stages April 27

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable plans to bring county employees back in stages, starting April 27.

According to a letter from Venable to appointed county officials and department heads, employees will begin returning in stages on Monday.

However, Venable says the offices will remain closed or restricted to the public while procedures are determined to best ensure the safety of everyone.

Venable said in the letter that the current plan is to reopen the Sullivan County courthouse on May 4.

The letter says social distancing will continue as employees return.

Employees who are extremely susceptible to COVID-19 or part of a high-risk group will be asked to continue to work from home for the time being.

