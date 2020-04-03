County employees in Washington Co., TN to receive full pay over 2 weeks sick leave if ordered to isolate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee commissioners passed a resolution amending its base personnel policy and employee handbook.

The policy states that fulltime county employees will receive up to two weeks of paid sick leave at 100% if they’re subject to a quarantine or isolation order, have been advised to self-quarantine or experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The amendment also gives two weeks at two-thirds pay if caring for someone under self-quarantine or experiencing another substantially-similar condition.