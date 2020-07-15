Coronavirus coverage: Washington County, Va. to close certain government offices to the public starting July 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials in Washington County, Virginia are closing certain government offices to the public starting July 20.

In a release issued Wednesday, county officials said in part, “Beginning Monday, July 20, 2020, the second floor of the Washington County Government Center Building will be closed to the public until further notice. This closure will encompass the offices of the County Administration, Economic Development, Budget & Finance, County Attorney, Zoning, Building & Development Services, Recreation, and the Voter Registrar.”

Officials said in the release there will be two drop boxes available outside of the Government Center Building for people needing to drop off submissions of zoning or building permit applications.

The announcement did say that Board of Supervisors meetings will still be open to the public while implementing social distancing requirements.

