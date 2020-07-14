1  of  2
Greene County mayor issues mask mandate beginning July 15
Congressman Morgan Griffith tests positive for COVID-19, continuing to ‘self-isolate’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- U.S.Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va) has tested positive for COVID-19.

You can read the full statement from the Congressman’s team below.

“Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating. Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.”

Kevin Baird, Communications Director

