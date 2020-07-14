Congressman Morgan Griffith tests positive for COVID-19, continuing to ‘self-isolate’

(WJHL)- U.S.Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va) has tested positive for COVID-19.
You can read the full statement from the Congressman’s team below.
“Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating. Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.”Kevin Baird, Communications Director
