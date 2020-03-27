Comparing COVID-19 response between Tennessee and Virginia

(WJHL) – On March 27, Tennessee reported nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases as Virginia.

According to both state’s health departments, Tennessee reported 1,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Virginia reported 604. As both governors push out executive orders, some wonder if their actions are enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Both governors declared a state of emergency on March 12. Since then, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed six executive orders while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed four.

To date, Northam has mandated the closure of schools and certain businesses through his executive orders. Lee’s orders loosened restrictions around things like medical licenses, truck driving protocols in order to make up for potential shortages in medical supplies and staffing.

Lee’s action – or, as some would argue, inaction – has garnered criticism that he is not doing enough to curb the spread of the virus.

According to state data, Tennessee not only has double the cases as Virginia, but at least twice the number of Tennesseans have been tested through either a state or commercial laboratory.

While a timeline would show firmer action from Gov. Northam earlier in the spread of the virus, data from each health department suggests that Virginia isn’t receiving as much testing data as as Tennessee.

Northam addressed testing in a press conference on Friday, telling reporters that commercial labs can sometimes take as long as nine days to return results.

Tennessee didn’t start reporting testing numbers from commercial labs until March 24, but data from the health department suggests that commercial testing accounts for most of the testing across the state.

Most data is from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Health. Some data was found with a web archive, and data for Virginia’s reported testing came from the COVID Tracking Project.