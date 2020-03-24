Company confirms COVID-19 case at Rogersville manufacturing facility

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A company has confirmed that one of its employees in Rogersville has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
ABB says a worker at its Rogersville manufacturing facility has tested positive for the virus.
The company says it is taking precautionary measures based on guidance from health officials.
ABB released this statement:
We can confirm that an employee of the ABB manufacturing facility in Rogersville, Tennessee, tested positive for COVID-19. We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.