1  of  2
Breaking News
Company confirms COVID-19 case at Rogersville manufacturing facility Gov. Lee asks schools to remain closed through late April
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

Company confirms COVID-19 case at Rogersville manufacturing facility

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A company has confirmed that one of its employees in Rogersville has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

ABB says a worker at its Rogersville manufacturing facility has tested positive for the virus.

The company says it is taking precautionary measures based on guidance from health officials.

ABB released this statement:

We can confirm that an employee of the ABB manufacturing facility in Rogersville, Tennessee, tested positive for COVID-19. We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss