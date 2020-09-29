Cloudland Elementary reports positive case of COVID-19 was at school while ‘potentially infectious’

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The principal of Cloudland Elementary has informed parents and guardians that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was in the school while possibly infectious.

According to a letter posted by principal Becky Raulston, the school is following guidelines from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Raulston says the custodial staff is conducting extra cleaning and sanitizing at the school.

According to the letter, the administration was “notified of one individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who was present at Cloudland Elementary while potentially infectious.”

Contact tracing is being conducted with the help of the local health department, according to the letter.