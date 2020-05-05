Close contact businesses prepare for reopening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Salons and other close contact services in Tennessee are preparing to reopen Wednesday after weeks of being shut down.

Salon owners said they are ready, but are working to tackle scheduling, spacing and other safety precautions.

“We have masks and other single use items that are on their way, they’ll be delivered tomorrow, so we wanted to make sure we had those in hand before we open so we could keep everyone safe,” said Kimber Adkins, owner of Everyday Magick Salon.

Adkins’ salon will not open until May 7th, even though close contact services are allowed to reopen Wednesday. She said this will allow more time for adjustments and to get the proper protocol in place.

“We are obviously having to extend appointments because of the in-between cleaning and getting everyone set up draped appropriately, masks, things like that,” said Adkins.

In addition to sanitizing the salon, they will provide washable masks to customers without one, limit guests and use a separate entry and exit way.

Scheduling clients has also taken a lot of time for area salon owners.

“I’ve been on the phone messaging, texting, emailing everybody for the last few days, just trying to get a time slot,” said Wendy Charles, owner of J’Clares Nail Salon.

Charles said similar protocols will be in place at J’Clares. She also has had glass protection screens built for her work stations.

Charles said cleanliness is nothing new for salons.

“Sanitation is the biggest aspect of our business period,” she said.

Adkins asks for patience in the coming days.

“We realize this opening weekend is going to be a trial and error situation,” she said, “there’s probably going to be things come up that we’re like, okay, we need to tweak that a little bit.”

Salon owners remind you to wear a cloth mask when showing up to your appointment, report any illness you may be experiencing, and also to be on time, as that affects sanitation efforts.