City official: Update on BVPD COVID-19 cases

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An official with the City of Bristol, Virginia offered a COVID-19 update on the city’s police department after three officers tested positive.

City Manager Randall Eads told News Channel 11 that one additional test came back negative on Saturday, and the department is still waiting for the rest of the test results.

Eads said the person who received the negative test on Saturday was not one of the original three officers who tested positive and is now eligible to return to work.

All members of the force were not tested, Eads told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais, Those tested include all members of the SWAT team and all members of a certain shift.

“Others have gotten tests simply to make sure they don’t have it because of family situations,” he said. “However, those officers are still on duty.”

The only officers not on duty, Eads continued, are tho ones who tested positive, members of the SWAT team and members of a certain shift.

