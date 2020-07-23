City of Johnson City to resume electronic meetings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials announced Thursday that most government meetings will be conducted electronically until further notice.

City Manager Pete Peterson said that includes city commission and planning commission meetings.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of this community,” Peterson said in a news release. “We have seen a drastic rise in positive COVID-19 cases, and the responsible thing for all of us to do is limit direct contact with others as much as possible.”

Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 51 allows governing bodies to meet electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.