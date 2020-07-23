LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

City of Johnson City to resume electronic meetings

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials announced Thursday that most government meetings will be conducted electronically until further notice.

City Manager Pete Peterson said that includes city commission and planning commission meetings.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of this community,” Peterson said in a news release. “We have seen a drastic rise in positive COVID-19 cases, and the responsible thing for all of us to do is limit direct contact with others as much as possible.”

Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 51 allows governing bodies to meet electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss