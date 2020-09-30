City of Johnson City encourages residents to ‘celebrate Halloween in a manner that presents a lower risk’ of spreading COVID-19

Candid scene of parents and children drawing on pumpkin with marker for Halloween

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City is encouraging residents to not participate in high-risk Halloween activities outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a post from the Johnson City, TN – City Government page, city residents are asked to review CDC guidelines regarding Halloween and try celebrating the holiday in safer ways this year.

Some of the suggested alternatives to typical forms of celebrating were carving pumpkins at home or outside, participating in virtual costume contests or conducting a scavenger hunt around residents’ homes.

The post also reminded residents that Halloween is not an official holiday recognized by the city, and Johnson City does not regulate the activity of door-to-door trick-or-treating.

