City of Johnson City employee among COVID-19 cases, now recovered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A City of Johnson City employee contracted the COVID-19 virus but has now recovered, according to a city spokesperson.

Keisha Shoun said the employee has successfully recovered, and that co-workers were notified and allowed to take leave for two weeks if they chose to do so.

“The health department conducted contact tracing and notified those who were in contact with the employee,” Shoun said. The city did not reveal whether the case was contracted through travel or community spread, with Shoun saying the health department also handled that aspect of the case and the city wasn’t given details.

“Being an essential business with many employees on the front lines, the City is grateful to have had just one positive case out of more than 900 employees thus far,” Shoun said.

“We are even more grateful that the employee has successfully recovered. The City was proactive in its measures early on, and we continue to implement safe working practices and proper social distancing to keep our staff and citizens safe.”

WJHL has asked the City on what date it was notified of the positive case and is waiting for a reply.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.