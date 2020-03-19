City manager declares local emergency for Bristol, Va. amid COVID-19 outbreak

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local emergency has been declared for the City of Bristol, Virginia.

According to a release from the city, City Manager Randall Eads declared the local emergency on Thursday, effective immediately.

The release specifies that while there are no confirmed cases within city limits as of Thursday, the declaration will provide the city access to state resources that may be needed in the future.

City offices are closed to the public and will provide services through the phone and email.

More information on how to progress through the spread of the virus can be found on the city’s website by clicking here.

If you have any questions, you can call (276) 645-7333.