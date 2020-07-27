City manager: 7 Bristol, Va. police officers, 1 dispatcher test positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Seven officers with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department and one dispatcher have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city manager.

According to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randall Eads, 41 people at BVPD have been tested for the coronavirus.

Each BVPD employee who has tested positive is currently on leave at home, according to Eads.

Eads said none of the employees who have tested positive have been hospitalized.

Eads told News Channel 11 on Monday that four employees are currently awaiting test results, but all of the other employees tested had already received negative results.

BVPD first reported COVID-19 cases on July 13 after learning that three officers had tested positive for COVID-19.

After the first three cases, BVPD began testing members of the SWAT Team and a specific shift.

