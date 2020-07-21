City manager: 6 Bristol, Va. police officers test positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A total of six officers with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to city manager Randall Eads.

Eads told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that another officer had received positive test results around 5 p.m. on Monday.

This latest positive test marks the sixth BVPD officer to receive positive results.

On Tuesday, Eads said the officer is on leave and at home.

The other officers who tested positive are also at home and on leave following their diagnoses.

Eads said this latest positive case was not a member of the SWAT Team.

